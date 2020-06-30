Avoid verbal instructions of higher authorities: JK CEGA to engineers

The engineers association, J&K Civil Engineering Graduates Association (JK CEGA) on Tuesday urged all the engineers working in the different government departments of the Union Territories (UT) of J&K and Ladakh to avoid the verbal instructions of any higher authority and follow the guidelines strictly issued by the Finance department while taking up the works for execution.

The association held a meeting today under the Chairmanship of engineer Farooq Ahmad at its head office where various issues confronting the engineers were deliberated on.

The association impressed on all the engineers to ensure that all the works are taken up only after the works program for the year is approved by the competent authority and no work shall be taken up outside the approved works program.

“Engineers shall completely avoid the verbal instructions of any higher authority, be it district administrations, the heads of the departments, superior officers or any public demand which do not have the prior technical sanction (TS) and AA Accorded. There are clear cut instructions and procedures laid down by the finance department and respective administrative departments for taking up only those works for which AA is accorded and TS granted in advance so that no undue liability is created for the government, therefore the engineers are duty bound to follow those instructions,” the spokesperson said.

The association also requested the district and divisional administrations of J&K & Ladakh to not to issue on spot verbal instructions for executing any works which are not part of the annual works program which will be out rightly refused to by the engineers.