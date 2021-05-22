Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 11:38 PM

Awaam Ki Awaaz | Crown India Raj Gas Oxygen filling station thanks LG for recognition

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 11:38 PM
Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran
Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran

The owner of Crown India Raj Gas, Manu Rana has thanked the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha for mentioning them in the monthly Radio programme ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ and recognizing their efforts in fighting the pandemic COVID-19.

Lieutenant Governor during the programme recognized the work of Crown India Raj Gas and appreciated them for their services in present times.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Covid-19 lockdown violations: 941 violators fined, 102 FIRs registered, 214 arrested

Representational Image [Source: Pixabay]

Police arrests stabber within 24 hours in Baramulla

GK File Photo

Illicit timber seized in Kangan; 1 arrested

Greater Kashmir

Paramedics team visits Youth Hostel Wazirbagh

“The approach of Lieutenant Governor and his office, asking for our well being and any kind of facilitation has doubled our energy in fighting this virus”, owner of Crown India Raj Gas, Manu Rana said adding that it has boosted the morale of the staff.

Tagged in
Related News