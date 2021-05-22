Awaam Ki Awaaz | Crown India Raj Gas Oxygen filling station thanks LG for recognition

The owner of Crown India Raj Gas, Manu Rana has thanked the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha for mentioning them in the monthly Radio programme ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ and recognizing their efforts in fighting the pandemic COVID-19.

Lieutenant Governor during the programme recognized the work of Crown India Raj Gas and appreciated them for their services in present times.

“The approach of Lieutenant Governor and his office, asking for our well being and any kind of facilitation has doubled our energy in fighting this virus”, owner of Crown India Raj Gas, Manu Rana said adding that it has boosted the morale of the staff.