Awami Action Committe pays tributes to Molvi Mushtaq on death anniversary

Awami Action Committee (AAC) on Saturday paid tributes to Molvi Mushtaq Ahmed on his 16th death anniversary.

In a statement, the AAC said the commemorative function to pay tributes to Ahmed could not take place in wake of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

It said the AAC patron and All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continues to be under house detention since August 5 last year.

The AAC said Ahmed was an extremely kind and compassionate person, who helped poor and needy in all manners throughout his life.

“Throughout his life he believed in and strived for the party’s basic ideology of peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue,” said the statement.