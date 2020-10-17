Awanta Bhawan residents heave sigh of relief

Residents in the city outskirts have heaved a sigh of relief after the authorities expedited the work of macadamizing road from Soura to Ilahi Bagh.

“We had been suffering for many years. We are thankful to the R&B staff especially the executive engineer Fayaz Ahmad Mir, AEE Nasir Amin, JE Javed Iqbal and other concerned for their hectic effort of macadamizing the dilapidated roads in our area,” said Abdul Qayoom Shah, a resident from Doctors’ Lane Shahi Mohalla Awanta Bhawan.

Other residents from the nearby Mir Lane at Shahi Mohalla have appealed the authorities to upgrade their lanes also. “The mobility of residents is not possible during winters. We seek chief engineer’s intervention in the matter,” said Shareef Ahmad from Mir Lane Awanta Bhawan. Residents further said hundreds of thousands of devotees take Awanta Bhawan road via Mir Kocha to reach Hazratbal for prayers during the auspicious month of Rabiul Awal.