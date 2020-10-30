Awantipora police arrests militant associate

One militant associate was arrested and incriminating material recovered in Awantipora, police said. According to the statement, Awantipora Police along with security forces arrested one militant associate linked with HM in Awantipora. The arrested militant associate has been identified as Firdous Ahmad Dar resident of Dangerpora Noorpora area of Awantipora.

“Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from his possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” police said.