Awantipora Police books 'drug peddler' under PSA

Awantipora Police today said that it has booked a ‘notorious drug peddler under Public Safety Act (PSA).’

According to a police statement, “Officers in Awantipora had earlier seized huge quantity of contraband substance from the possession of a notorious drug peddler identified as Firdous Ahmad Mir @ Fira Codeine son of Ghulam Hassan Mir resident of KadlabalPampore of which a case FIR No. 98/2020 stands registered at Police Station Pampore. Accordingly the case was duly processed and the arrested drug peddler was detained under Public Safety Act after obtaining sanctions from the concerned authorities.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the 8th person who has been booked under Public Safety Act in the drug peddling cases in Police District Awantipora. Besides, 109 persons have been arrested in drug related cases during this year and 55 FIRs have been registered in Police District Awantipora.

Meanwhile in separate case police in Awantipora have arrested 02 drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

According to a statement, “A police party from Police Post Reshipora at a checkpoint established at DattporaAwantipora intercepted two suspicious persons. They have been identified as Rayees Ahmad Bhat and Mohammad DawoodBhat both residents of ReshiporaAwantipora. During checking, Officers were able to recover 14 Kgs of Poppy Straw from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Awantipora where they remain in custody.”

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 199/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Awantipora and investigation into the matter has been initiated.