Awantipora police bust gang selling stolen vehicles

Police in Awantipora have busted a gang involved in selling stolen vehicles. The Police has also solved a burglary case and arrested the accused persons.

According to a statement, Awantipora Police received information that some persons are luring customers by selling vehicles at quite cheaper rates than actual price. Preliminary investigation revealed that some persons in Awantipora area are involved in selling stolen vehicles to the customers at cheaper rates after receiving the stolen vehicles from other states of the country. They have been identified as Mohammad Shafi Dar son of Gh. Mohammad resident of Lethpora, Shameem Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Rajab Bhat resident of Lethpora and Abdul Rashid Bhat son of GhulamMohiud Din resident of LelharKakpora. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Awantipora where they remain in custody. Three stolen vehicles (01 Scorpio, 02 Alto K10) have also been recovered from their possession.

According to another statement, on 10th December 2020, Police Station Awantipora received a written complaint from one individual Shabir Ahmad Parray resident of LarkiPoraAwantipora that some unknown burglars have stolen cash from his Kiryana shop located at Main market Awantipora. Accordingly, case FIR No. 187/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered in PS Awantipora and investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, officers inspected the scene of crime & completed all legal formalities including CCTV footage of the incident from the said shop. Officers investigating the case were able to identify two individuals involved in the commission of crime. They have been identified as Imran Ahmad Malla son of Ghulam Mohammad Malla and Syed Zaffar Shah son of Muzaffar Shah both resident of Yakhwanpora Parihaspora Pattan. They have been arrested and shifted to the Police Station where they remain in custody. Stolen cash of Rs 65000/= have also been recovered from their possession. During investigation, officers learnt that the accused persons have used an Alto vehicle bearing registration number DL2CAL-1974 in the commission of crime. The said vehicle has also been seized.