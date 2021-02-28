Awantipora Police felicitates meritorious students

Awantipora Police felicitated students of Tral, Awantpora and Pampore areas who have scored 99% and 100% marks in Secondary School Examination (10th Regular).

In a statement police said, “SSP Awantipora Tahir Saleem was the chief guest of the facilitation event and was attended by SDPO Awantipora, DySP DAR Awantipora, SDPO Pampore and other senior officers. SSP Awantipora facilitated the students namely Anum Malik, Aiman Jan, Muskan Shafi, Lubna Bin-Ti Mushtaq, Meenu Ashraf, Zahid Shafi Dar, Muntazir Mushtaq, Jazib Javeed Dar, Bazila Jan, Mahoora Irshad, Zainab Hakeem and others with trophy and appreciation letter who cracked the academic exam with a high percentage.”

SSP Awantipora while interacting with the students congratulated the young achievers and their parents for their excellence and wished that they attain zenith of their success. He also hoped that they would inspire other students to excel in their studies and academics. He also appreciated the efforts of the teachers, guardians and parents in their achievement.

Later, SSP Awantipora advised the students to stay focused in their resolve towards excellence and continue to be an inspiration for others.