Awantipora Police solves case regarding attempt to break ATM

Awantipora Police today said that it has solved a case regarding the attempt to break an ATM by arresting one accused person involved in the commission of crime.

According to a statement, “on 21.12.2020 Police Station Awantipora received a written complaint from Branch Manager Axis Bank Larkipora Padgampora stated that during intervening night of December 20-21/12/2020, some unknown burglars attempted to break open AXIS Bank ATM installed at Larkipora Padgampora.”

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 192/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Awantipora and investigation was set into motion.

“Acting promptly upon this case, police arrested the accused and during the course of investigation the accused person disclosed his involvement in the commission of crime. He has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Bhat Resident of Padgampora Larkipora,” it said.

Meanwhile acting tough against the drug dealings, Police in Awantipora have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

According to a statement, “Officers at a check point established near Lethpora Crossing intercepted a person identified as Bilal Ahmad Wani resident of Lethpora Awantipora. During checking, officers were able to recover 30 Kgs of contraband substance (grinded Cannabis) from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Awantipora where he remains in custody.”