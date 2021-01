A day long awareness programme on Rights of Children was organised today by District Legal Services Authority Kulgam at Success Point Coaching Centre Kulgam.

On the occasion, Advocate Adil Hamid Lone and Advocate Nasir Mushtaq Malik gave speeches to highlight the relevant provisions of rights of children.

The programme was supervised by Secretary District Legal Services Authority Kulgam Mehreen Mushtaq

PLV’s, students and staff of the coaching centre were present on the occasion.