Kashmir
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 15, 2019, 3:49 AM

Awareness program on 'Uni4kashmir' held in Tral

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 15, 2019, 3:49 AM

An awareness program regarding DrMehboobMakhdoomi’s “University for Kashmir” initiative was held in south Kashmir’s Tral on Sunday.

A large number of people participated in the event, which was organised at the auditorium of Government Degree College.

Trending News

Champions: England beat NZ in dramatic final|Match tied, Super Over tied, boundaries decide winner

Gunmen kill NC leader's PSO in Kokernag

2 wounded in Kulgam explosion

Advisor Khan visits AIIMS, meets injured DIG Kumar

In his address, Makhdoomi laid emphasis on quality education and need for an international-standard university in Kashmir. “We have to show our support in order to fulfill the dreams of establishing an international-standard university in Kashmir. Our courses will be market oriented and research based,” he said.

A membership drive was held after the program, wherein several people registered as volunteers.

Related News