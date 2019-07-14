Awareness program on 'Uni4kashmir' held in Tral

Also Read | Bombay Stock Exchange holds awareness program

An awareness program regarding DrMehboobMakhdoomi’s “University for Kashmir” initiative was held in south Kashmir’s Tral on Sunday.

A large number of people participated in the event, which was organised at the auditorium of Government Degree College.

In his address, Makhdoomi laid emphasis on quality education and need for an international-standard university in Kashmir. “We have to show our support in order to fulfill the dreams of establishing an international-standard university in Kashmir. Our courses will be market oriented and research based,” he said.

A membership drive was held after the program, wherein several people registered as volunteers.