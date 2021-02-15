Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Shopian,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 1:17 AM

Awareness programme on Avian Influenza held at Shopian

The Animal Husbandry Office, Shopian today organised an Awareness Programme on Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) at Mini Secretariat, here.

While addressing the gathering, Suse said that no instance of Avian Influenza has been found in Shopian district so far and added that it is collective responsibility of all the departments to fight together against the virus and tackle the situation to control upon the flu in case of its outbreak.

He further exhorted upon the concerned departments including Municipal Committee, Shopian for proper sanitization wherever necessary and to keep close vigil on the situation in case of any eventuality.

He emphasized upon the concerned department to work with added zeal and zest to control the outbreak of flu to get rid of the situation completely. He said people need not to worry as the district administration is taking every necessary step to curb the disease completely.

