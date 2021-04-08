Awareness programme on schemes of MoMA, GOI held at SKUAST-K

A two days Awareness cum Career Counseling programme on Schemes of Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA), GOI was held at Nund Reshi Convention Centre, SKUAST-K Shalimar here.

The workshop was organized by Department of Management Studies, Government Degree College (Boys) Sopore funded by Ministry of Minority Affairs GOI with the objective to create awareness and promote self-employment tendencies among the students.

The seminar was organized under the patronage of Dr. Farooq Ahmad Malik (Principal, GDC Sopore).

Director Colleges Dr. Peerzada Mohammad Yousuf was the chief guest on the occasion. The Director Higher Education in his keynote address stressed on the skill development of the students at college level and to make them employable.

He said the department of higher education is working in close consultation with NSDC, Sector Skill Councils and other institutions for skill development of college students. The skills to be provided to the students have been standardized with industry by identification of qualifications packs and skill gap analysis.

In the inaugural address, the Principal of the college stressed on the fact that such camps boost the morale of the students and to choose entrepreneurship as a career through these various schemes. He also put emphasis on the skill enhancement among the students to make them employable in near future.

The speakers in the workshop were invited from different departments like JKEDI, Horticulture, Floriculture, Department of Industries, Livestock and Handicrafts department etc.

The speakers briefed about the startup schemes available for the prospective entrepreneurs and stressed upon the students to visit their offices for availing the benefits of various startup schemes.

More than 200 students and teachers participated in the seminar.