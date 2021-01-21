Awareness programme on traffic laws held at Kulgam

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) Kulgam in collaboration with the Global Human Welfare Organisation Thursday organised awareness-cum-interactive session with the students to sensitise them about the importance of obeying traffic rules and regulations while being on roads besides the use and utility of safety gadgets.

Addressing the gathering, the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Kulgam, Mohammad Zubair Lattoo said that the deaths happening due to road accident were an emerging disaster and call for a serious intervention by policy-planners, media and civil society to create continued awareness on road safety norms and regulations.

Lattoo elaborated the underlying cause of road accidents like driving without seat belts and helmets, use of mobile phones, over speeding and drunken driving.

He said the purpose of organising such programmes for youth was to disseminate a message of saving life of their own and others while being on roads and to make them law-abiding citizens of the society.

Lattoo said that by abiding traffic rules one could save the precious lives of people being lost due to accidents.