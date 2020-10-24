'Axing employees by amending Article J&KCSR unacceptable'

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Chairman and former trade union leader Abdul Qayoom Wani said that amendments in 226(2) Article of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations (J&KCSR), amounts to the situation that employees were now being used as ‘spare parts.’

In a statement Wani said that there are service rules already laid for performance, awards and disciplinary actions and promotions and demotions. “One fails to understand what the need of this new amendment is or is it to bring a mental unease among the employees who are machinery of the public sector” Wani said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir economy has sustained recurrent losses due to natural calamities, lockdowns, pandemic and it is only the employees sector which serves as the economical backbone at a time when even tourism and horticulture is crippled. “If employees are put under mental trauma of forcible retirement fear-psychosis, then God forbid, the impact will badly loom large on the people of J& K,” he added.

He said that JKCSF demands that the order of amendment in Article 226(2) of J&K CSR should be revoked and employees should be allowed to breathe in a free and fair atmosphere under the service rules already in vogue.