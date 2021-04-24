Ayaz Akbar's Wife's death | He will return some day, but she won't: Family

Despite COVID-19 scare, people Saturday thronged the residence of jailed separatist leader Ayaz Akbar whose wife passed away on Friday after battling cancer.

The family alleged that they applied for Akbar’s bail and parole but were denied.

Akbar is under detention at Tihar Jail in a case related to “militant funding” being investigated by the the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Three years ago, his wife Rafeeqa Begum was diagnosed of metastatic cancer (IV stage of cancer) after which she was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

On Friday, she passed away at her residence.

“Akbar Sahab has been jailed many times but was released after some time,” said Akbar’s uncle Muhammad Sultan at Akbar’s Maloora residence. “We applied for his bail and parole twice with documents but were denied. The bail and parole are the rights of a prisoner.”

Another of his relatives, Ghulam Muhammad said that Akbar would return someday but his wife would never.

“Rafeeqa Begum was diagnosed of cancer after the arrest of his husband,” Muhammad said adding that she was on oxygen support for about five months.

Muhammad said that Akbar called on the mobile phone on Friday and was informed about the death of his wife.

“He has stressed on leaving things to Almighty Allah,” Muhammad said.