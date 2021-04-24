Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 2:08 AM

Ayaz Akbar's Wife's death | He will return some day, but she won't: Family

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 2:08 AM
File Photo
File Photo

Despite COVID-19 scare, people Saturday thronged the residence of jailed separatist leader Ayaz Akbar whose wife passed away on Friday after battling cancer.

The family alleged that they applied for Akbar’s bail and parole but were denied.

Trending News
Representational Image

Three residential houses gutted in Kulgam blaze

Kashmir University. File Photo

KU postpones all offline exams till May 2; main campus to remain closed till Wednesday

File/ GK [Image for representational purpose only]

Seven more die after contracting COVID-19 in Srinagar; J&K toll 2,133

File Photo

Air travellers asked to confirm COVID-19 test validity with airlines to avoid confusion

Akbar is under detention at Tihar Jail in a case related to “militant funding” being investigated by the the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Three years ago, his wife Rafeeqa Begum was diagnosed of metastatic cancer (IV stage of cancer) after which she was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

On Friday, she passed away at her residence.

Latest News
Representational Image

Three residential houses gutted in Kulgam blaze

Kashmir University. File Photo

KU postpones all offline exams till May 2; main campus to remain closed till Wednesday

File/ GK [Image for representational purpose only]

Seven more die after contracting COVID-19 in Srinagar; J&K toll 2,133

File Photo

Air travellers asked to confirm COVID-19 test validity with airlines to avoid confusion

“Akbar Sahab has been jailed many times but was released after some time,” said Akbar’s uncle Muhammad Sultan at Akbar’s Maloora residence. “We applied for his bail and parole twice with documents but were denied. The bail and parole are the rights of a prisoner.”

Another of his relatives, Ghulam Muhammad said that Akbar would return someday but his wife would never.

“Rafeeqa Begum was diagnosed of cancer after the arrest of his husband,” Muhammad said adding that she was on oxygen support for about five months.

Muhammad said that Akbar called on the mobile phone on Friday and was informed about the death of his wife.

“He has stressed on leaving things to Almighty Allah,” Muhammad said.

Related News