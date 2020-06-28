AYUSH intervenes during pandemic: Dir Indian Systems of Medicine, JK

Director Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K Dr Mohan Singh, has said that Ayush staff, including doctors and non-gazetted staff provided timely succour to patients during the COVID-19 pandemic in Union Territory of J&K.

In a statement, he said that under the guidance of Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, the Medical and paramedical staff of ISM left no stone unturned in providing best AYUSH Health Care services.

He said as per the advisories of Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India, the AYUSH Staff provided exemplary services in distribution of Immunity boosting AYUSH Medicines and single herbs like Unnab (Berr), Behidana (Bahl), Sapistan (Lasoda) and Amla, to frontline workers of Health & Medical Education Department/Old age homes/PRIs/Police Department/ Administrative Units/Municipal Corporations/ Municipalities etc. Besides, AYUSH staff were also performing duties in Quarantine Centres, Surveillance Teams, Rapid Response Teams, Screening, IEC, District COVID-19 Control Rooms, etc.

He appreciated the efforts of AYUSH staff in organizing the Yoga Week June 14 to June 20 and International Day of Yoga-2020 on 21st of June successfully.

He said that International Day of Yoga-2020 was celebrated around the theme of “Yoga@Home and Yoga with Family” due to the COVID-19 pandemic and links were created on social/digital media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Zoom, etc. and on Zoom application as well. The Lieutenant Governor, J&K G.C Murmu, First Lady Dr Samita Murmu, and Advisors, Chief Secretary, Financial Commissioner H&ME Department, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, HoDs of Health & Medical Education Department etc also celebrated IDY-2020 from their homes using digital and social media platforms.

He appreciated Assistant Director In-charge, RARIUD, CCRAS, Jammu, Dr. V.C Deep in organizing a webinar on sensitization of AYUSH Practitioners and public regarding usage of AYUSH advisories and measures in prevention of Covid-19 through AYUSH Sanjavani mobile app for impact assessment study on 21st June, 2020 in which nearly 100 AYUSH practitioners participated. Director ISM, on the occasion requested all the participants to encourage the masses to download the Sanjavani App and avail benefits out of it.

He said Yoga videos in bilingual languages Dogri and Kashmiri were also released by Lieutenant Governor at Raj Bhawan Jammu on 17th June 2020. These videos were also telecasted in TV Channels and on various social/digital media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Zoom, etc.