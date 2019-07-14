Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 14, 2019, 4:48 PM

Azad chairs meeting of Congress leaders in Srinagar

Congress leaders who were present included State congress chief G.A.Mir, Peerzada Mohd Sayed, Haji Abdul Rashid Dar, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Shuaib Lone, Hilal Ahmad Shah and Haji Farooq Mir.
Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad chaired a meeting of the party leaders in Srinagar on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by senior Congress leaders who deliberated on several issues of public interest and expressed serious concern on problems faced by the public in general.

Congress leaders who were present included State congress chief G.A.Mir, Peerzada Mohd Sayed, Haji Abdul Rashid Dar, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Shuaib Lone, Hilal Ahmad Shah and Haji Farooq Mir.

The meeting lasted for more than three hours and all issues were discussed threadbare. Senior party workers and office bearers from different constituencies were also present.

