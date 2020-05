Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, has expressed his condolences on passing away of first Chief Minister of Chattisgarh Ajit Jogi.

“I am deeply saddened by the sad demise of Ajit Jogi. He was an able administrator earlier as a bureaucrat and later as politician. He will always be remembered for his worthy contribution as a champion of poor, downtrodden and tribals.” said Azad.