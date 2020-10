Senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of social worker, Master Gurbachan Singh.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of Gurbachan Singh ji. He made his mark as an eminent teacher. After his retirement from the services he joined Congress and devoted his life for social service for downtrodden, poor and needy,” said Azad.

Azad expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.