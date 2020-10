Senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday expressed condolences on the demise of senior leader, Rasheed Masood.

In his message, Azad said he was deeply saddened by the demise of veteran leader.

“A very popular leader from Saharanpur, UP, he devoted his whole life championing the cause of minorities and downtrodden in general and farmers in particular,” said Azad. He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.