Azad condoles demise of Sirwal

Senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Bashir Ahmed Sirwal from Malanoo Kahara area of Doda district.

Azad said he was deeply saddened by the demise of the renowned educationist, social activists and a committed Congressman.

Azad said Sirwal will be remembered for his honesty, uprightness and selfless service for the people of Kahara-Bhalessa for years to come.

Azda said Congress has lost a noble soul and a devoted party worker, who considered his privilege to serve the people.

“The vacuum in the party and in Bhalessa area due to his death will be difficult to fill for many years to come,” said Azad. “I pray to Almighty to give strength and courage to his near and dear ones in this moment of grief and peace to the departed soul,” said Azad.

Other who condoled the demise included GM Saroori, Muhammed Sharief Niaz, Abdul Majid Wani, Sheikh Mujeeb Ali, Asgar Hussain Khangi and others.