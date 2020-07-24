Azad meets PM Modi, seeks J&K polls after restoration of statehood

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday demanded restoration of statehood followed by Assembly elections in J&K, during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Azad said he called on the Prime Minister to discuss political and social affairs of J&K and expressed his concerns with regard to increasing coronavirus cases in the Union territory, particularly in Kashmir.

“I also demanded that the statehood should be immediately restored and it should be followed by Assembly election. The development activities can be carried out only if there is elected government in J&K. Due to result of prolonged governor rule, the development activities have come to standstill. So, it is in the interest of the state that elected government should be put in place,” Azad said.

Azad also raised issue of downgrading of security of political leaders and demanded enhanced security, vehicles and accommodation to political leaders irrespective of party affiliations.

He told the Prime Minister that militancy has increased in Kashmir and it was unfortunate that the security of political leaders has been reduced. He said accommodation should be provided to leaders irrespective of their political affiliations.

“I informed the Prime Minister about need for political activities in J&K. The political activities pave way for development and people participation in development increases which is not case during the Governors administration,” he said.

Azad also demanded augmentation of capacities for effective fight against COVID19 in J&K. The meeting which was held regarding Kashmir specific issues only, lasted for more than an hour.