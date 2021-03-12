'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrated with zeal, fervour in Baramulla

To commemorate the 75th year of Indian Independence, district administration Baramulla today celebrated “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” with Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan as the chief guest.

A grand function was organised at Indoor Sports Stadium here in which people from all walks of life participated.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar, DIG North Kashmir Suleman Choudhary, SSP Abdul Quyoom, heads of various departments, other senior officers, PRIs among others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Baseer Khan said that Baramulla was chosen for the event owing to its historical significance. He said that this district has given birth to several personalities whose contributions in defending and upholding the sovereignty and integrity of our nation can’t be overlooked.

Highlighting the objective of organising the event, Advisor said that the main purpose of the event is to familiarize the young generation about the ideals of freedom and heroes and instil a sense of patriotism among them. He added that it should be the resolve and commitment of everyone to contribute towards nation building adding that such events enthuse our will towards the cause.

The Advisor also enlisted various achievements recorded post independence and exhorted upon different stakeholders to play their part in socio-economic development of the society.

Divisional Commissioner, in his address extended greetings to the audience on this special occasion and said that the day marks the launch of Civil Disobedience Movement by Mahatma Gandhi which played a great role in our freedom struggle. He highlighted some aspects of Indian freedom struggle and said that the strength of our nation is enshrined in unity in diversity.

At the outset, Deputy Commissioner presented the valedictory address wherein he presented a brief account of the event. He added that a series of commemorative events having historical and cultural significance, shall be organised during the period ranging from today to 15 August 2022 when India will be celebrating 75 years of independence.

Meanwhile, an array of colourful cultural items were presented by the school children which evoked applause from the audience. Through these cultural programmes, rich and glowing tribute was paid to all those heroes who laid their supreme sacrifice for the noble cause.

Earlier, Advisor Baseer Khan and other dignitaries inspected the exhibitions where several photos depicting historical events were displayed. A special photo exhibition was put up by the Department of Information and Public Relations Baramulla highlighting the developmental journey of the district.

Certificates of honour posthumously were presented to historical personalities like Mohammad Maqbool Sheerwani and Mohammad Din Jagal, which were received by their nearer ones. These personalities were honoured for their bravery and valour which they showed in 1947 against the invaders.