Azad's Jammu visit caused no damage to Congress: Rajni Patil

Jammu and Kashmir Incharge of Congress Rajni Patil Saturday said that the visit of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to Jammu last month along with several other Congress leaders had “not caused any major damage to the party”.

Patil, who arrived on a five-day J&K visit on Saturday was referring to Azad’s visit to the winter capital where he had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, causing widespread anger among a section of Congress leaders and workers.

“We will be highly mistaken if we say that the visit damaged the party in any way. He (Azad) was likely to brief the party high command regarding his Jammu visit but couldn’t do so due to COVID-19,” she said addressing media persons at the Congress office here.

Azad was among the group of 23 Congress leaders who had expressed dissent with the functioning of the party and even wrote a letter to the Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

On whether her visit to J&K was in the backdrop of Azad’s Jammu visit, Patil said her itinerary had been prepared much earlier but was unable to visit J&K due to the DDC polls here.

“My visit to J&K is aimed at strengthening the party as I will visit all the districts in Kashmir and Jammu during which we will take stock of booth level and even grass root level situation,” she said.

Patil said that the Congress had its “own ideology and conviction” which would not change whether leaders leave Congress or the party witnesses inclusion of new faces.