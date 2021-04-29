AZMRF pays tribute to Marghoob Banhali

Ahad Zargar Memorial Research Foundation (AZMRF) held a condolence meeting to mourn the demise of noted writer Prof Marghoob Banihali.

According to a statement issued here, rich tributes were paid to the departed soul in the meeting which was chaired by Khursheed Ahmad Zargar patron AZMRF.

‘Kashmir has lost a great personality and Ahad Zargar Memorial Research Foundation expresses sincere condolences to the bereaved family and pray that Allah grant professor Banhali highest place in Jannah,” it said