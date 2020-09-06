B.Ed students decry delay by KU to hold exams

The 2017-batch B.Ed students enrolled in Kashmir University (KU) affiliated private colleges on Sunday complained inordinate delay by the varsity to hold their 3rd and 4th semester exams of final year.

The delay in holding the exams has stretched their two-year course to more than three years. “We got admission in 2017 and our 1st and 2nd semester exams were held in May-June 2019. Two months later, there was disruption in academic session because of abrogation of Article 370 and later due to COVID19,” a student said.

He said the KU administration chalked out a strategy for holding pending exams of undergraduate and postgraduate students, but there was no word from the varsity on holding the pending B.Ed exams.

“The authorities are least concerned towards B.Ed students enrolled in private Colleges. The University notified the date sheet for almost every pending semester but our degree will get further delayed due to delay in conducting exams,” said another student.

The students said they were being subjected to mental trauma due to the lackadaisical approach of the KU authorities. “This course was supposed to get completed in two years, but it has already consumed our precious three years and now the callous approach of the authorities is adding to our miseries,” said another student. He said as per the UGC guidelines the exams of final year students should be completed by end of September this year.

“We don’t even know the pattern of our examination. We appeal the University authorities to conduct our exams as early as possible so that we will become eligible to apply for admission M.Ed,” the student said. Registrar KU, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said the examination department has convened a meeting with the authorities if the private B.Ed Colleges on conduct of exams.

“Since the number of students is huge, we will work out how to conduct the exams. The students need not to worry as the exams will be hopefully conducted in coming weeks,” he said.