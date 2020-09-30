B2V connecting people with Govt: Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam Wednesday said that the Back to Village program has become a cornerstone of good governance as it acted as a bridge between government and the people.

He was interacting with the locals during the last phase of Block Divas here at Pampore Block. He said that Jan Abhiyan is aimed at to improve service delivery and redress the public grievances within the shortest possible time and achieve cent percent saturation of beneficiary oriented schemes. He added that the aim of the Jan Abiyaan is to strengthen the roots of good governance in J& K, empower the common people and give direction to new governance model adopted by UT Government.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir P.K Pole; District Development Commissioner Pulwama Dr Raghav Langer; and SSP Awantipora besides other district officers also attended the Block Diwas.

The CS interacted with hundreds of people present at the Block Divas and listened to their issues and grievances. He also distributed sporting kits among School children, income and domicile certificates, KCC cards, Job cards and Labour Cards among the applicants.

He also handed over Baby Kits to newly born girl children under BBBP and gave away sanction letters to young girls under LadliBeti Scheme; besides wheel chairs, hearing aids, walking sticks among the persons with disabilities.

Several grievances projected by the individuals and public deputations were resolved by the Chief Secretary on the spot.

A delegation of PRIs also met the Chief Secretary and apprised him about the issues confronting them. They also highlighted the economic potential and developmental requirements of the area and sought his intervention in meeting the aspirations of the people.

The Chief Secretary reiterated the commitment of government for empowerment of the Panchayati Raj Institutions in J&K and assured that the issues will be settled in a time bound manner.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary inspected the stalls of different departments put up to showcase the government schemes and educate the people about their scope and benefits in generating employment, boosting farm and Industrial sectors.

Meanwhile, the Block Divas was held in all eleven Blocks of the district Pulwama. The designated officers including ADC Pulwama, ADC Tral and ADC Awantipora and other district and sectoral officers listened to the demands and issues of the people .Many grievances were redressed on the spot and rest were forwarded to the concerned departments for prompt redress through an established tracking system.