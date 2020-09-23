B2V, Jan Abiyaan synonymous with public welfare: Kansal

Principal Secretary Power Development and Information, RohitKasnal on Wednesday said that the Back to village is synonymous with public good and welfare and it has added new dimensions to the Jammu and Kashmir Government’s governance model.

Kansal was interacting with Panchayat representatives and locals here at the second Block Divas Day in Tral and Awantipura.

He said that Jan Abhiyan is aimed at to improve service delivery and redress the public grievances within the shortest possible time and achieve cent percent saturation of beneficiary oriented schemes. He added that its main aim is to strengthen the roots of good governance in J&K, empower the common man and give direction to new governance model adopted by UT Government.

During the visit to the twin blocks, he was accompanied by District Development Commissioner, PulwamaDrRaghav Langer, SSP, besides other district officers.

At block Diwas events, the Principal Secretary inspected the stalls put up by different departments and enquired about the grievance redress mechanism being adopted to satisfy public.

He interacted with hundreds of people and listened to their issues and grievances. He also distributed sports kits among school children, income and Domicile certificates; handed over Baby Kits to newly born girl children under BBBP and gave away sanction letters under LadliBeti Scheme.

He also distributed wheel chairs, hearing aids, walking sticks among the persons with disabilities.

The Principal Secretary also reviewed the developmental scenario in Tral, during which ADC apprised him about the progress of various developmental projects in the area besides the initiatives and outreach programs being organized to benefit the public.