B2V will take development drive ahead: Advisor Bhatnagar

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Saturday said that Back to Village programme has revolutionary effect—which has rejuvenated the enthusiasm of people in general and youth in particular to participate in the developmental process of Jammu and Kashmir from grassroots level.

The Advisor made these comments while addressing a large gathering at a Back to Village event held at village Bakihaker in Handwara sub division of Kupwara district.

Advisor Bhatnagar maintained that by the inception of Panchayati Raj, people have been empowered and they can ask for development as per their wishes. “People must to stand up for their rights and ask officers about various welfare and developmental schemes envisaged for the public.

The Advisor asked the officers present on the occasion to ensure that cent per cent saturation of individual beneficiary oriented schemes like PMMVY, PM Kisan, KCC and others is done. He stressed upon them to conduct mass awareness regarding these schemes in rural and far off areas so that maximum population is benefitted.

Reacting to the demands of the PRIs for Filtration Plant, Irrigation and other schemes, Advisor Bhatnagar said that DPR for Filtration plant in the area has been prepared for Rs.5.46 crore which will be completed under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

During the proceedings of B2V3 function, the Advisor distributed work order for construction of residential house to a fisherman, who shall be provided financial assistance of Rs.1.30 lakh by Fisheries Department. He also distributed sports kits, domicile certificates among the beneficiaries and cheques worth Rs. 14.88 lakh among 197 registered construction workers.