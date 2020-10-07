B2V3 a golden opportunity for public grievance redress system: MD ICPS

As part of phase third of ambitious ‘Back to Village’ programme, Mission Director Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), Shabnam Kamili Wednesday visited Chattergam in Budgam where she presided over the B2V3 proceedings and interacted with scores of public delegations.

Speaking on the occasion, MD ICPS said that B2V3 is a golden opportunity for the public to seek redressal of their issues and grievances. She interacted with the local Panchs and Sarpanchs of the Panchayat who raised the developmental issues of their respective areas. She also directed the concerned officers that the Mahila Sabhas should be held at every panchayat on regular basis.

The locals on the occasion registered their issues and grievances before the Visiting authority pertaining to several departments like RDD, PHE, PDD, CAPD and other departments. While listening to the grievances of the locals she assured that all their genuine grievances and issues will be looked into for timely redressal.

Later on the Mission Director took a detailed inspection of various developmental works taken by the executing agencies and ascertained their pace and progress.