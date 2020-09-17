B2V3 a joint venture of govt with people to develop rural areas: Rohit Kansal

Principal Secretary, Department of Information and Public Relations and PDD, Rohit Kansal on Thursday termed the B2V3 as a joint venture of development and progress between Administration and public.

“Earlier we had two editions of Back to Village programme. This one will be action packed programme. This is contact program between people and administration before the actual start of back to village programme, called as Jan Abhiyan or Awami Muhim for three week,” Kansal told Kashmir News Service (KNS).

He said Awami Muhim will take care of various issues, demands and problems in the previous phases projected by the people and will lay a strong foundation for success of phase III of B2V,, he maintained.

He said Jan Abhiyan will be implemented in three steps. “On every Wednesday one Youm-e- block would be observed at block level in which all officers of the block will take stock of people’s grievances related to their respective departments and will try to resolve those on the spot besides issuing several certificates to the beneficiaries as per the feasibility.

“Secondly, every day in a week except Wednesday and Sunday the DCs and SPs will meet the people from 10:30 am to 11:30 am and will listen to their complaints while other district officers will remain available in their respective offices so that they also listen to public grievances and could solve those. Besides, Divisional Commissioners and IGs will listen to people’s issues and complaints from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on every Tuesday and Thursday, “he added.

On being asked about the reports of people complaining about the works promised in first two phases not taken up by administration, he said, ” It is not like demands raised in first two phases didn’t happen. 4129 works taken up in first two phases were completed and 1607 works are going on and it incurred an expenditure of Rs165 crore on them.” Kansal also said that there is overwhelming response from Public. “I accompanied LG for Khanmoh tour, people showed lot of enthusiasm.”

The best thing about mass contact program is that officials are going to the doorsteps of the people. Earlier People would sometimes complain that officers do not remain present in office and had to visit many times to those offices. Now it is different, administration is going to the doorsteps of people with prior information. Now we inform people in advance about the visit of officers in their areas