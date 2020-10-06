B2V3 activities continue in Kashmir districts | Sheikh Fayaz visits Budgam

On Day 5 of ‘Back to Village’ programme, Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, visited B.K Pora as Visiting Authority and supervised the B2V3 activities being conducted there.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Secretary said that B2V3 is an outreach programme started by the government to assess the demands and issues at grass root level. He said holding public meetings at doorsteps of the people provide ample opportunity to the locals to put their grievances and demands for redressal. He added that all the designated officers have been instructed to minutely ascertain the basic problems of the people with regard to availability of water and power supply, improvement of roads, overall development of the areas.

Commissioner Secretary said apart from listening to the demands and grievances the concerned teams have been asked to redress some of the issues on the spot. He assured that all the genuine demands shall be looked into and will be submitted to higher authorities for an early redressal.