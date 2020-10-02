B2V3 aiming to connect people with admin: Advisor Bhatnagar

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, R Bhatnagar today said that connecting people with the administration for efficient and smooth public service delivery is the main objective of 3rd phase of Back to Village programme. He said that government has launched an array of B2V campaigns in order to empower panchayats so that fruits of development percolates at grass root level. Advisor was speaking at a mega function organized in village Mirgund B of Singhpora block to kick-start the 3rd phase of ambitious ‘Back to Village’ programme in district Baramulla.

Urging people to come forward with their developmental aspirations and needs, the Advisor informed that government is keen towards achieving saturation in individual beneficiary schemes.

Reiterating the administration’s commitment for providing essential services including power and water supply, health services in a smooth and hassle free manner, Advisor Bhatnagar said that concerned functionaries are being mobilized with special focus to rural and remote areas. Moreover, he said that various initiatives are being launched to improve the public service delivery viz-a-viz extending governance at the peoples door-steps.