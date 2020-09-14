B2V3 aiming to strengthen roots of governance: Advisor Baseer Khan

As part of Public outreach program initiated by the J&K Administration under the Jan Abhiyan, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Monday visited Tral and met several public deputations and individuals, who apprised him of their grievances and developmental demands of their respective areas.

District Development Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer, Director RDD, SSP Awantipora, District Officers and other concerned functionaries were present on the occasion.

Around 12 deputations met the Advisor and projected their issues and demands. They sought up-gradation of civic amenities, Health, Education, Road connectivity, Drinking water, Power supply and adequate staff in schools and hospitals in their respective areas.

A Delegation led by BDC Tral raised the issue of strengthening of Panchayats, security Concerns, residential accommodation, provision of vehicles for mobility besides sought improvement of power scenario and potable water Supply in Tral. He also demanded construction of Attendant Sarai near Sub District Hospital Tral and development of Tourist places like Shikargah, Pastoona, Naristan and Kali Mandi.