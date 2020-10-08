B2V3: Gram, Bal Sabha held at Nowgam

A number of issues were today discussed by the elders, youth and children of Panchayat Halqa Nowgam -B during the Gram Sabha and Bal Sabha presided over by visiting officer, Latief Ahmad Mir, Private Secretary to FC Finance here.

During the proceedings of the Gram Sabha the elders and the youth of the area raised several issues with the Visiting Officer and sought their timely redressal.

The visiting officer after giving patient hearing to the peoples issues and demands, gave directions to the concerned officers to resolve the same on the spot while the rest were forwarded to the concerned authorities for timely redressal.

The grievances related to MGNREGA and release of funds was also raised by the elders during the Gram Sabha and after directions from the Visiting Officer, the BDO assured the concerned that the issue will be addressed soon.

On the occasion, Officers from Horticulture and Agriculture departments provided the details of the schemes offered to farmers and invited them to visit their offices to avail the benefits.

During the Bal Sabha organized at Nowgam B, the visiting officer interacted with the children enrolled with Government Schools and ICDS Anganwadi Centers of the area.

Meanwhile, the youth raised the issue of non-availability of playgrounds in the area and demanded the same for the overall physical and mental development of youngsters