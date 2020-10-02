B2V3 keeps J&K bureaucracy busy, district headquarters abuzz

The Jammu and Kashmir Government’s much ambitious public outreach programme, Back to Village, Phase-III has begun—keeping J&K bureaucracy busy and district headquarters abuzz.

In this connection, the Financial Commissioner Finance, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, launched third phase of government’s unique initiative ‘Back to Village’ programme at Kenihama, Budgam. Speaking on the occasion, Financial Commissioner said that the Government has launched this programme in order to reach out to the common masses at their door steps with all welfare and development schems. He said all designated authorities have been directed to ensure that special focus shall be envisaged to inspire young educated youth to take advantage of various MSME schemes. We are committed to provide all logistic support to any aspiring youth entrepreneur to establish his employment generating unit he said adding that in this connection J&K Bank has also been asked to provide all necessary financial assistance to the loan seekers in a hassle free manner. Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra, visited south Kashmir’s district Pulwama. He said that the J&K Government’s unique Back to village program has revived the idea of governance and rejuvenated the spirit of public services.

Inaugurating the third phase of Back To Village Programme in Lethpora Panchayat Halqa of Block Awantipora, he said that the Program is aimed at to improve service delivery and redress the public grievances within the shortest possible time and achieve cent percent saturation of beneficiary oriented schemes. He added that the main purpose behind the B2V is to strengthen the roots of good governance in J& K and empower the common people besides give direction to new governance model adopted by UT Government. Principal Secretary School Education & Skill Development Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon inaugurated Rozgar Mela at Budgam. 22 companies participated in the placement fair and more than 150 candidates appeared in the placement drive.