B2V3: Locals flag development concerns at Ganderbal

Amid the ongoing “Back to Village” programme-3 (B2V3), several awareness camps and Gram Sabhas were held in various areas of this district.

The designated officers discussed measures to boost development scenario and strengthening of Panchayati Raj System in their assigned Panchayat halqas.

Issues of public importance and devolution of powers to Panchayats besides implementation of welfare schemes formed part of these interactions.

During these programmes, locals flag development concerns with the visiting officers and also complained about non-fulfillment of promises and redressal of issues listed in earlier phases of B2V1 and B2V2.

The locals gave a mixed response about the earlier two phases of the programme, saying that the exercises did not prove beneficial for people as most of the issues raised with the visiting officers have not been redressed.

“The government’s ambitious programme which had generated a hope among people in various villages has failed to make any impact so far,” said a local from Wayil village.

In Sonamarg halqa the visiting officer Hashmat Ali Khan, Director Hospitality and Protocol listened to the issues and demands raised by locals. At special gram sabhas, the visiting officers profiled the public issues and demands and assured people of redress of all the grievances in a time bound manner.

They also issued on the spot directions to the concerned field functionaries to take cognizance of the issues pertaining to their sectors.

The main problems raised by the people were regarding employment in Z-morh and Zojilla Tunnel projects, compensation to the households affected by blasting of Z-morh tunnel at Shutkadi village, subsidy on paying guesthouse, upgradation of Primary School Shutkadi to Middle school and playground at Sonamarg.

The officer also inspected PHC Sonamarg, schools, Anganwadi centres and other institutions to take stock of the facilities being provided in the rural areas.

At Wayil, Labour Commissioner, Abdul Rashid War visited Wayil Panchayat as part of the programme.

He reviewed progress of various activities taken under earlier two phases of the programme and assured the people of addressing all their major demands.

Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal also visited several Panchayat halqas and attended the programme.