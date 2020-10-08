Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: October 8, 2020, 11:43 PM

B2V3: Officers face protest in B'pora village

‘Govt failed to resolve issues raised during previous exercises’
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: October 8, 2020, 11:43 PM
Representational Pic

Residents of Malangam village in this district on Thursday staged protest against the visiting officers of “Back to Village-3” (B2V3) programme, accusing the government of failing to redress the issues raised by them during the previous two exercises.

The villagers said the promises made by the authorities during previous two programmes have not been fulfilled, including construction of a road, providing drinking water supply and healthcare facilities.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Anjuman-e-Sharie-Shian organizes Youm-i-Arbaeen

Youth should be messengers of peace for J&K: DGP

B2V3: Gram, Bal Sabha held at Nowgam

Police-public interaction held in Srinagar

Raising slogans against the administration, the villagers held a sit-in protest near High School Malangam, in presence of the visiting officers while blocking their way into the village for several hours.

“In 2018 a road under PMGSY scheme was approved to the village but even after two years, there is no progress on construction of the road,” said Mahawali Chouhan, Sarpanch of the village.

Chouhan said in 2019 they welcomed the B2V programme officers with open arms and shared all grievances, hoping they will get resolved. “But nothing has been done till date,” he said.

Latest News

ADGP Gillani to hold charge of IG Traffic

Youth should be messengers of peace for J&K: DGP

Representational Photo

Global cases surpass 36 million mark

File Photo

India cases breach 68-lakh mark

Following the protests, a Block Development Officer and a Tehsildar visited the spot to pacify the villagers and assured them of fulfilling their demands.

Related News