B2V3: Officers face protest in B'pora village

Residents of Malangam village in this district on Thursday staged protest against the visiting officers of “Back to Village-3” (B2V3) programme, accusing the government of failing to redress the issues raised by them during the previous two exercises.

The villagers said the promises made by the authorities during previous two programmes have not been fulfilled, including construction of a road, providing drinking water supply and healthcare facilities.

Raising slogans against the administration, the villagers held a sit-in protest near High School Malangam, in presence of the visiting officers while blocking their way into the village for several hours.

“In 2018 a road under PMGSY scheme was approved to the village but even after two years, there is no progress on construction of the road,” said Mahawali Chouhan, Sarpanch of the village.

Chouhan said in 2019 they welcomed the B2V programme officers with open arms and shared all grievances, hoping they will get resolved. “But nothing has been done till date,” he said.

Following the protests, a Block Development Officer and a Tehsildar visited the spot to pacify the villagers and assured them of fulfilling their demands.