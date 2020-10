Under the flagship programme of Back to Village phase 3rd, different meetings were held at Panchayat Halqa Khimber A and Panchayat Halqa Theed A, Block Harwan of District Srinagar.

Visiting officer, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Kashmir, Tahir Aziz chaired the meeting at Khimber A, Block Harwan in which Rural Development Department, PHE, Fisheries, Horticulture and other line departments participated.