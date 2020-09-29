B2V3: Training imparted to visiting officers at SKICC

The training programme for visiting officers for Phase-3 of Back to Village Programme was today organized by the Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, J&K at SKICC here.

On the occasion, the training was imparted to 298 Officers deployed by General Administration Department for Kashmir Division in five batches.

Secretary to Government, RD&PR, Sheetal Nanda, Director Rural Development Kashmir Qazi Sarwar, personally monitored the conduct of the said training.

The 3rd phase of government’s ambitious ‘Back to Village Programme’ is scheduled to commence from October 02, 2020 and is a unique exercise of taking Government at the door steps of people thereby providing an opportunity to them to support and strengthen the newly constituted Panchayats.

The programme is primarily aimed at directing development efforts in rural areas through community participation and to create an earnest desire for a decent standard of living among the rural masses.

The programme also envisages three inter connected goals of Public grievances redressal, Public service delivery and delivery of development on ground.

During the 3rd Phase of ‘Back to Village Programme’, the visiting officers shall be required to spend 3 days and 2 nights in assigned Panchayat Halqas and shall assess the achievements made in the first two phases of Back to Village Programme.