B2V3 will ensure rapid growth of rural J&K: Advisor Sharma

Addressing people during a B2V event conducted at Pahoo Panchayat Halqa in Pulwama district, Sharma said “Back to Village is a way towards rapid growth and development through a corruption free environment besides empowering people in true sense”, stated Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K. K. Sharma here today during a B2V event conducted at Pahoo Panchayat Halqa in Pulwama district.

Advisor said that this third phase of ambitious B2V programme has been launched following the overwhelming response and feedback of the public in the first two phases of the programme. “This unique initiative of the government has proven itself as a game changer towards taking good governance at the people’s doorsteps extending them much needed succor from their worries and miseries”, he maintained.

Advisor Sharma inaugurated a sporting event at Pahoo Panchayat in Block Kakapora besides laying foundation of power infrastructure in the area. He said that Back To Village Programme is aimed at to improve public service delivery system with prompt redressal of public grievances within the shortest possible time besides achieving cent percent saturation of beneficiary oriented schemes. He said that government is committed to provide employment to Youth besides augmenting the avenues of self employment and entrepreneurship.