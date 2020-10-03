Back to Village-III|Govt committed to empower youth, strengthen PRIs: Advisor Baseer Khan

Reiterating administration’s commitment towards empowering youth for peaceful and prosperous society, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today observed that youth has a pivotal role to play in achieving the objective of socio-economic transformation.

“The present dispensation under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor is keen towards resolving the issues that our youth are largely facing”, he maintained.

Advisor was speaking at a mega function organized in village Seerjagir of Sopore area in connection with the Day 2 of 3rd phase of ambitious ‘Back to Village’ programme.

Highlighting the objectives of B2V, the Advisor said that such an initiative provides an appropriate platform to evaluate government schemes and programmes. He maintained that bridging gaps between people and administration has been our top most priority adding that various reach out programmes are being conducted in order to take governance at the peoples’ door-steps.

Advisor maintained that empowering PRIs through financial devolution and proper decentralization has been top most priority of the administration. He also termed public participation in decision making as an essential component to percolate the fruits of development at the grass root level.

Meanwhile, the Advisor inaugurated several developmental projects worth Rs 24.26 lakh in Sangrama block that were completed under 14th FCA, MGNREGA and other flagship programmes.