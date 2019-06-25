Back to Village programme concludes in another 5 halqas of Srinagar

The Back to Village programme concluded activities in another five Panchayat halqas in Srinagar on Tuesday taking the total number covered under the State-wide rural outreach programme of the government so far to 18 six days after the launch on June 20.

The two-day programme in Nowgam-A of Srinagar block, Soiteng and Khonmoh-C of Khonmoh block and Theed-A and Khimber of Harwan block witnessed big public response filled with enthusiasm and hopes for redressal of genuine developmental grievances.

It included a host of programmes including gram sabhas and inspections of public facilities and essential services installations aimed at a correct understanding of developmental shortfalls among other requirements of each of these halqas.

The programme also included awareness sessions about government schemes meant for people living and working in rural areas and enrolment of beneficiaries thereunder. Eligible beneficiaries under various schemes were also given certificates in each of these five halqas during the programme.

Public meetings and inspections revealed a range of developmental concerns with some of the main grievances and demands for their redressal recorded at these halqas ranging from those concerning access to health and educational facilities to drainage and irrigation to roads and transportation to those of essential services like distribution of power and water.

DC Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who has directed the designated administrators for unabridged recording of developmental concerns from all concerned halqas has assured of redressal of all genuine grievances raised at all halqas during the outreach programme.

The next and the last two-day rural outreach in the district will take place in the remaining three Panchayat halqas in June 26-27.