Badamwari incident: Police registers FIR

Police on Sunday said that it has taken cognizance of the incident which took place today in Badamwari and an FIR has been lodged in this regard.

Police said in a statement that during a musical event at Badamwari today, where 1000s of people including large number of women and children were present, a group of miscreants created ruckus on the stage.

“The actual cause of ruckus was that one boy among the audience demanded that song of his choice be played, his request was not fulfilled immediately. When he took away the mic, one member of the cultural group slapped that boy. This led to the ruckus on stage,” the statement said.

The statement further stated that, police used maximum restraint, “any type of shelling or force would have created a stampede like situation at the venue.”

“Miscreants have been identified and FIR has been registered statement said adding that legal action will follow,” it added.