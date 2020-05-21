Bail application of accused involved in 'anti-national activities' rejected

National Investigation Agency (NIA) court Anantnag Thursday rejected bail application of a person accused of “anti national activities.”

The court was rehearing bail application of the accused via virtual mode in compliance to the High Court order issued on May 15.

After hearing defense counsel and prosecution, the NIA court presided over by Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, said material put on record prima facie establishes the involvement of the accused in the commission of offence.

The court said the counsel for the petitioner has taken the plea that allegations were baseless and he deserves concession of bail.

“But after perusal of the police report, argument of additional public prosecutor and statement of Investigating Officer, it is clear that there are materials establishing the involvement of the accused in the commission of offence,” the court said.

It said the investigation of the case was in progress, further arrests of accused were expected in the case and “identity of those accused are required by the present applicant/accused as such admission of accused on bail at this stage will hamper the investigation of the case and there is every apprehension of winning over of witnesses by the accused/applicant.”

The court said there was also every apprehension that the accused may flee from the clutches of the law and repeat the offence, if released on bail.

“I am of the considered opinion that applicant/accused has failed to establish a reasonable and cogent ground for grant of bail at this stage and as such in view of the preceding analysis, there appears to be no merit and substance in the bail application of the applicant/accused. As such, application being devoid of any merit is rejected,” the court said.