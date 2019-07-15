Kashmir
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 16, 2019, 1:13 AM

Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad remembered on 47th death anniversary

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 16, 2019, 1:13 AM

Former Prime Minister of J&K BakshiGhulam Mohammad was remembered on his 47th death anniversary here.

A function in this regard was organized by Bakshi Memorial Committee in which people from different walks of life participated.

Trending News

Lok Sabha passes NIA amendment bill 2019

'Modi govt will never misuse NIA law'

KATHUA RAPE-N-MURDER | Trial begins at JJB Kathua, next hearing on July 29

HC reserves orders on plea against 2016 KAS exam

The function was attended by many bureaucrats, politicians and people from literature, art and sports. During the function, participants highlighted the contribution of BakshiGhulam Mohammad in the development of Kashmir. Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Gani Khan, organizer Bakshi Memorial Committee said that “BakshiGhulam Mohammad worked immensely for the welfare of people of Kashmir.”

“The late leader came from a humble background and he deeply connected with people at grass root level. During his reign, there was huge development in the field of education, medicine and other fields,” Khan said.

“When it comes to employment, BakshiGhulam Mohammad has greatly contributed to it which has helped in uplifting of scores of families,” he said.

Latest News
Greater Kashmir

Auto Draft

70 lakh affected in floods in Bihar, northeast India; toll mounts to 44

National Conference condemns killing of Tauqeer's security guard

Post-matric scholarships through online mode: Secy Tribal Affairs holds review

Later during the occasion, Bakshi memorial awards for 2019 were distributed among people who have excelled in the field of art and culture, literature, sports and other fields.

Among others former minister Peerzada Mohammad Syed was also present.

Related News