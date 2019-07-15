Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad remembered on 47th death anniversary

Former Prime Minister of J&K BakshiGhulam Mohammad was remembered on his 47th death anniversary here.

A function in this regard was organized by Bakshi Memorial Committee in which people from different walks of life participated.

The function was attended by many bureaucrats, politicians and people from literature, art and sports. During the function, participants highlighted the contribution of BakshiGhulam Mohammad in the development of Kashmir. Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Gani Khan, organizer Bakshi Memorial Committee said that “BakshiGhulam Mohammad worked immensely for the welfare of people of Kashmir.”

“The late leader came from a humble background and he deeply connected with people at grass root level. During his reign, there was huge development in the field of education, medicine and other fields,” Khan said.

“When it comes to employment, BakshiGhulam Mohammad has greatly contributed to it which has helped in uplifting of scores of families,” he said.

Later during the occasion, Bakshi memorial awards for 2019 were distributed among people who have excelled in the field of art and culture, literature, sports and other fields.

Among others former minister Peerzada Mohammad Syed was also present.