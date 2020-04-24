Ban on high-speed internet hits scholars in Kashmir

The ban on high-speed or 4G internet is affecting research work of scholars in Kashmir and depriving them of opportunities to apply for fellowships in the universities worldwide.

The scholars said they were neither able to download research literature nor could they apply for fellowships offered by various universities across world owing to slow speed internet.

A post-doctoral fellow at ICSSR, Zafar Ahmad Nadas said earlier the eight months internet lockdown, post abrogation of Article 370 last August, affected their research work.

Now, he said, the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus amid the continued slow internet was adding to their frustration.

In August last year the centre abrogated J&K’s special status and locked down the valley. The lockdown was followed by the longest shutdown in the democratic world, which was partially lifted on January 25 by the government by resuming the 2G internet service.

However there is no word from the government on restoring the 4G internet service. On April 15, the government, in its periodical review, ordered continuation of the ban on the 4G internet till April 27, when the next review will take place.

The scholar had uploaded his research questionnaire on various online platforms for response. However, owing to slow internet service, he was not getting the desired results.

“Google scholar, Research Gate, Academia and Researcher are some websites where we can upload our papers. But with poor internet service even these websites are inaccessible. In other states, one can interact with researchers online, but here we have no alternative than to wait and hope for restoration of the 4G service,” said the scholar.

He said scholars the delaying tactics in restoration of 4G was a “collective punishment.”