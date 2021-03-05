Ban on Poppy, Cannabis imposed in Pulwama

District Magistrate Pulwama has issued an order imposing a ‘blanket ban on Cultivation/Sale/Purchase of Poppy/Cannabis.’

According to the order, “some unscrupulous elements unabatedly grow poppy over large tracts of land to derive opium, a highly intoxicating substance, out of it as a source of income/livelihood and grind poppy husk and Pods together to make a powdery drug which is then smuggled to neighbouring States and also peddled locally.”

The order further states that “Poppy/Bhung cultivation has become a big challenge for District administration as the menace has not only created drug mafia but also involved youngsters/teenagers in the use/abuse of these addictive drugs and consequently an upward spike has been witnessed in the mental/physical disorders over past few years.”

Furthermore, “production, possession, sale, purchase, transportation, warehousing, concealment, use, consumption, import inter-state, export inter-state of such drugs/substances is also i’legal/prohibited under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act (except for medical/scientific purpose and to the extent or in the manner provided by the provisions of this Act) and any contravention of this Act shall attract punishment of imprisonment and fine,” it said.