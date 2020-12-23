Bandipora-A poll issue | PDP's Nizamuddin demands re-poll, AP's Usman says polling fair

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former MLA, NizamuddinBhat Wednesday demanded re-poll of Bandipora-A constituency while Apni Party Vice President and former MLA UsmanMajid slammed the re-poll call saying that the election was fair.

Speaking to media persons here, Bhat said Election Commission had not given any formal word on the Garoora polling station while the results for the seat had been declared despite complaints even on the result day.

“There is no reason to leave one dark spot while action can be taken under the law and re-poll conducted,” Bhat said.

Slamming the re-poll call, Apni Party Vice President and former MLA UsmanMajid said, “It doesn’t suit a politically mature person and a senior leader like him (Bhat) to make repeated statements on re-poll despite all formalities from counting to results having been completed.”