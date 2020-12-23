Kashmir, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 1:08 AM

Bandipora-A poll issue | PDP's Nizamuddin demands re-poll, AP's Usman says polling fair

OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 1:08 AM

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former MLA, NizamuddinBhat Wednesday demanded re-poll of Bandipora-A constituency while Apni Party Vice President and former MLA UsmanMajid slammed the re-poll call saying that the election was fair.

Speaking to media persons here, Bhat said Election Commission had not given any formal word on the Garoora polling station while the results for the seat had been declared despite complaints even on the result day.

Trending News
Representational Image

20-year-old scooty rider dies in Ganderbal road accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Saturday. Aman Farooq/GK

PAGD candidates threatened, coerced to join Apni party, alleges Omar Abdullah

File Photo

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J&K residents

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only] Aman Farooq/GK

Kashmir shivers in frigid 'Chillai-Kalan'

“There is no reason to leave one dark spot while action can be taken under the law and re-poll conducted,” Bhat said.

Slamming the re-poll call, Apni Party Vice President and former MLA UsmanMajid said, “It doesn’t suit a politically mature person and a senior leader like him (Bhat) to make repeated statements on re-poll despite all formalities from counting to results having been completed.”

Related News